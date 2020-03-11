Uintah School District announces measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

VERNAL, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Uintah School District and TriCounty Health Department are working together on a plan to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the district’s schools, in the event novel coronavirus reaches the Uintah Basin.

At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area, said a news release from the Uintah School District Wednesday.

“However, the school district is asking all parents/guardians to keep children home from school if they have a fever, a cough and/or shortness of breath,” the news release said. “Please do not send your child back to school until they are fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours.”

Teachers and school staff should also stay home if they are experiencing these symptoms, and should not return to work until they are fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours, the news release added.

“All schools in the district will work with students who miss classes for an extended period due to illness,” the news release added. “The process for making up missed assignments due to illness is already in district policy.”

There is currently no vaccine or antiviral treatment available for coronavirus, and it is flu and respiratory disease season, the news release said. Public health officials recommend getting vaccinated for influenza, and taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, including:

Regular hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow, and

Staying home when you’re sick.

All nonessential travel to areas affected by COVID-19 is also discouraged.

The school district expects to receive a “school packet” with additional information about COVID-19 from the Utah Department of Health in the coming days. The district will use its website, automated phone system and Facebook page to provide this information to the public. It will also send the information home with students in writing.

Public health officials say you should not go to a hospital or clinic first if you believe you have COVID-19. Instead, immediately isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider or the state hotline at 1-800-456-7707.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also released guidance for those who test positive for COVID-19. It can be found here.

The CDC has published a fact sheet on COVID-19, which can be found here.