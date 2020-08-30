Uintah School District reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

VERNAL, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Uintah School District is reporting a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in an elementary school.

On Saturday, the Uintah School District was notified that a second individual at Discovery Elementary School at 650 W. 1200 South in Vernal had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Based on contact tracing, neither individual contracted the virus at the school and the two cases are unrelated, according to the TriCounty Health Department.

“Those who were in direct, prolonged contact with the two individuals at Discovery Elementary have been notified by the school’s principal,” the news release said. “If you were not notified, neither you nor your student had direct, prolonged contact with the individuals who tested positive.”

At this time, individuals aged 25 and under account for 25.4 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, according to TriCounty Health. Those over the age of 25 account for the remaining 74.6 percent of confirmed cases.

Should you or your child begin to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, you are asked to avoid contact with others and call your primary care provider immediately for guidance.

You can also call the Utah Coronavirus Hotline at 1-800-456-7707 for information and guidance.