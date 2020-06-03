Unified and Sandy fire departments respond to Cottonwood Heights structure fire

Our east side crews are finally clearing the scene of a structure fire in Cottonwood Heights. Thanks to Sandy Fire in helping us make quick work of this chimney fire. Posted by Unified Fire Authority on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority, with assistance from Sandy Fire Department, responded to a structure fire Tuesday on Golden Oaks Drive.

Upon arrival at 3580 E. Golden Oaks Drive (8620 South), crews saw flames coming from the chimney, so they began with an exterior attack and then transitioned to the interior, extinguishing the fire fairly quickly, Capt. Mike Conn said.

A resident, who first noticed the fire, kicked out the siding to gain access to the chimney. He then sprayed water on it until fire crews arrived.