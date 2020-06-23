Unified Fire Authority knocks down fire in Taylorsville apartment

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning, and doused a single-room fire.

Officials rushed to the fire, at 3970 S. 700 West, a little after 1:30 a.m.

UFA spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily the fire was contained to one room, and did not damage other apartments at the Dominguez Park complex. The flames also did not reach other rooms in the apartment, Love said.

The residents were displaced, Love said, adding that no one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.