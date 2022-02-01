Unified Fire Authority responds to Taylorsville residential fire; 1 person suffers serious burns

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition after a fire in the basement of a Taylorsville residence.

Unified Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to the house, in the area of 5900 S. 3200 West (Bernina Drive).

“Fire is currently out,” the Unified Fire Authority statement says. “One patient transported w/2nd & 3rd degree burns (serious condition) possible inhalation injuries.

“Fire damage to the basement, smoke damage on main floor. Cause is under investigation.”

The video shows two pet turtles being carried outside for fresh air.