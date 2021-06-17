Unified Fire Authority searching for information after 3-alarm fire in Millcreek

Can you spot the hazards? Here’s another look at our 3 alarm fire in @MillcreekUT yesterday. It was a complex incident, but with the help of our surrounding agencies, we were able to knock these flames down within a couple hours. pic.twitter.com/JvSgHEZbCV — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) June 17, 2021

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire officials are searching for information after a 3-alarm fire broke out in Millcreek on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the scene of the fire in the Brickyard Plaza area, UFA spokesman Ryan Love said officials are asking the public to assist with the investigative process.

Anyone who has video of the incident is asked to email it to PIO@unifiedfire.com.

Love said the fire caused damages possibly in the tens of millions. At this time, there is no reason to suspect arson, Love added, but officials would appreciate any video that might assist them.

Investigators are not able to get inside the building at this time due to cranes overhead that have been damaged by fire.

A tweet from UFA Wednesday night said:

One person was transported to the hospital in alpha condition

14 businesses were damaged

The fire’s cause remains under investigation

Operations at the site will continue throughout the night and into Thursday

Road closures will be in effect until further notice

The blaze occurred in a three-story commercial building, according to a tweet from UFA.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

“It was a complex incident, but with the help of our surrounding agencies, we were able to knock these flames down within a couple hours,” said a Thursday morning tweet from UFA.

Millcreek City tweeted: “UPDATE: 1300 East between 3300 South and Elgin Avenue is open for local traffic only. Miller Avenue is closed between 1300 East and Highland Drive. Closures will remain in place through tomorrow or until further notice.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the investigation as it becomes available.