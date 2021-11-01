Unified Fire Capt. Merrill Bone dies of COVID-19 complications

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority Capt. Merrill Bone, who previously served with the Salt Lake City Fire Department for 20 years, died Sunday evening, UFA announced.

Capt. Bone died of complications with COVID-19.

“Captain Bone started his career with Salt Lake City Fire where he held the ranks of Firefighter and Paramedic,” the UFA statement on Facebook said. “He was also a member of the Heavy Rescue Program and an active member of UTTF1 where he was deployed multiple times including NYC following the events of September 11th, 2001.”

Bone retired from the Salt Lake City Fire Department in 2006 and joined UFA as a paramedic in August of that year. While serving with UFA, he held the rank of paramedic and, in 2013, was promoted to captain. He “called Station 111 A in Magna, home,” the statement said.

He also was a member of the Heavy Rescue Program while with UFA and continued as an active member of the UTTF1 team.

“Captain Bone has been a very influential member of the Fire Service not only to those in the Salt Lake Valley but Nationally. Merrill’s legacy will live on in the lives of those he helped mentor in his 35 years of dedication to the service of others.

“Captain Bone, although you may be gone you will never be forgotten.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

Service details will be announced later this week.