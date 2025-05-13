Unified Fire: Charging lithium ion battery may have caused Kearns fire

KEARNS, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire officials say a charging lithium ion battery was found at the site where a Kearns fire originated Monday night.

“A charging lithium ion battery was possibly responsible for starting a shed on fire, which quickly spread to three other nearby sheds due to high winds,” says a Unified Fire news release issued Tuesday.

“We have seen multiple fires occur over the last few days throughout the valley. Reminder to please take necessary precautions to avoid these situations as best possible.”

Unified Fire and West Valley City Fire responded to the scene.

“A quick response stopped the fire before reaching surrounding homes, allowing all residents to be able to return home.

“Please use your electric scooters, bikes, and other devices appropriately when charging.”

Unified Fire photos

Unified Fire shared the following tips regarding charging devices:

Do not use extension cords

Only use manufactured charging cables compatible with your device

Do not leave devices charging overnight

Inspect batteries frequently, look for damage, swelling, or overheating

Charge your devices away from combustible materials

A large house fire in South Jordan Sunday night is also being associated with lithium ion batteries. Find that story at this link.