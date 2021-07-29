Unified fire crews assist injured climber in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified fire crews assisted an injured climber in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday night.

“UFA medics in Little Cottonwood worked closely with SLCo Sheriffs SAR team and

Unified Police Department to extract an injured climber last night,” said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority.

Medics made initial contact and rendered patient care, the tweet said.

“SAR used their expertise to get him out of the difficult location and improve patient comfort,” the tweet said.

It’s not clear if the injured climber needed to be transported to hospital.