Unified Fire crews assist Kennecott with heavy equipment fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority assisted crews at Kennecott with a heavy equipment fire Wednesday morning.

“It is putting up a lot of smoke near Magna,” said a 10 a.m. tweet from UFA. “No exposures/buildings are threatened. Fire estimated to be under control in about 20 mins.”

A follow-up tweet at 11:30 a.m. said: “A crane doing maintenance work caught fire, the crane is a total loss. Estimated at $750K. Fire is out.”

One worker treated on scene for very minor injuries.

There was no other damage, the tweet said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.