Unified Fire crews battle blaze in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews battled a blaze in a Herriman apartment Thursday early evening.

The fire broke out in the area of 5159 Brioso Court at approximately 6:30 p.m., UFA spokesman Matthew McFarland told Gephardt Daily.

“It was an apartment complex; it started in the kitchen and mostly relegated to there; we had a quick response and were able to able to maintain it there and get it knocked down,” McFarland said.

One family consisting of three individuals were displaced; they did not need Red Cross assistance as they had family nearby, McFarland said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, he added.

No other units in the apartment complex were affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation; at this time there is no exact extent of damages.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.