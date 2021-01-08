Unified Fire crews battle blaze in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews battled a blaze in a Herriman apartment Thursday early evening.
The fire broke out in the area of 5159 Brioso Court at approximately 6:30 p.m., UFA spokesman Matthew McFarland told Gephardt Daily.
“It was an apartment complex; it started in the kitchen and mostly relegated to there; we had a quick response and were able to able to maintain it there and get it knocked down,” McFarland said.
One family consisting of three individuals were displaced; they did not need Red Cross assistance as they had family nearby, McFarland said.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, he added.
No other units in the apartment complex were affected by the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation; at this time there is no exact extent of damages.
Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.