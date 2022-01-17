Unified Fire crews battle house fire in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a house fire Sunday night in Magna.

According to scanner traffic, crews were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to the area of 3200 S. Patrick Drive and reported heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the single-story residence.

It took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, and crews had the fire knocked down at 7:57 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries and the extent of damages yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story when more information becomes available.