Unified Fire crews fight blaze in Cottonwood Heights kitchen

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Unified Fire crews battled a blaze in a kitchen in Cottonwood Heights Wednesday afternoon. Photo Courtesy: UFA

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews battled a blaze in a kitchen in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from Unified Fire Authority at 3 p.m. said the incident occurred at an apartment at 1550 E. Palo Verde Way.

“Thanks to quick work by crews, fire is OUT,” the tweet said.

Other Stories of Interest:  Reward offered for information on Cottonwood Heights runaway

A follow-up tweet added: “Fire started in the kitchen due to unattended food on the stove. Smoke detectors alerted residents and they escaped without injuries. Damage was limited to just the kitchen.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here