Unified Fire crews fight blaze in Cottonwood Heights kitchen

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews battled a blaze in a kitchen in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from Unified Fire Authority at 3 p.m. said the incident occurred at an apartment at 1550 E. Palo Verde Way.

“Thanks to quick work by crews, fire is OUT,” the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet added: “Fire started in the kitchen due to unattended food on the stove. Smoke detectors alerted residents and they escaped without injuries. Damage was limited to just the kitchen.”