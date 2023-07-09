Unified Fire crews on scene of residential fire

HOLLADAY, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews have responded to a twoalarm residential fire at 2850 E. Blue Spruce Drive.

“Crews are in a defensive attack,” said a Unified Fire tweet issued at 3:27 p.m. Sunday.

In an updated tweet, UFD reported, “No injuries, occupants safe outside.”

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames upon arrival at the East Millcreek home, prompting a call for additional resources.

