Unified Fire crews remain at scene of doused 2-alarm fire at Salt Lake Community College Redwood Road campus

2 Alarm Fire at SLCC in Taylorsville. Initial reports of heavy smoke coming from the roof at around 5:20pm this evening. Crews immediately struck a 2nd alarm, asking for more resources due to the size and complexity of this incident. We received mutual aid from almost every fire agency throughout the valley. (Thank you all!)Due to unique challenges with building construction and wind, crews quickly vacated the structure and fought the fire from a protected position from the exterior of the building. We will have 5 crews remain on scene throughout the night continuing to extinguish hotspots. Building: Applied Technology (39,000sqft)No injuries have been reported. Taylorsville, UtahSLCC Home Posted by Unified Fire Authority on Monday, June 22, 2020

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Unified Fire Authority remain crews remain on the scene that sparked just after 5 p.m. Monday at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Road campus.

“We will remain through tonight, putting out hot spots as they become visible,” UFA spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily.

Love estimated that about 70% of the structure, the Applied Technology Building, had been destroyed or heavily damaged. The 39,000 square foot building had been undergoing renovation.

Reports have said that the fire started on the roof, but Love said that cannot yet be confirmed because the roof cannot safely support investigators to check it out. Part of the roof caved in, Love said. Aerial drones will be sent up for an initial look, he said.

“We have an investigative team coming in tomorrow,” Love said. “Until that point, we won’t have any idea of the origin or the cause.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.