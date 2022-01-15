Unified Fire crews rescue small dog from Kearns fire

KEARNS, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responding to a house fire Friday morning rescued a little dog that was hiding under the structure.

“Its fur was a little singed, but otherwise appeared healthy,” UFA tweeted, along with a video of firefighters bringing the frightened pup to safety.

The fire, at 4883 S. Heath Ave., in Kearns, caused heavy damage to the home before the flames could be knocked down over a period of about a half-hour.

No one was in the home at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.

UFA spokesman Patrick Costin said the residence may be a total loss, as only part of the basement was undamaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.