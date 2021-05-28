Unified Fire crews respond after Olympus Cove woman finds training grenade in home

OLYMPUS COVE, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Olympus Cove woman was going through the belongings of a deceased relative Friday when she found an unexpected item — a training grenade.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily crews responded to the area of 2900 S. Plateau Drive.

The woman was going through “a few old boxes that were previous owned by her deceased brother,” who passed away some 20 years ago.

“She found what appeared to be a training grenade, and it certainly was,” Love said. “She called authorities, we came out and verified that and also did a quick sweep for anything else that could be dangerous.”

The scene was cleared by approximately 1 p.m., he said.

No evacuations were necessary, Love added.

The grenade will be taken to a range to be detonated, he said. Those detonations provide training opportunities for UFA, he added.

A training grenade is used to provide realistic training and familiarization with the functioning and characteristics of a real grenade, in a practice environment.