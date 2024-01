BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Officials posted at 12:18 p.m. Monday about the incident, still ongoing at the time, saying a three-story cabin had collapsed.

“Crews have been defensive,” the post says. “No injuries.”

