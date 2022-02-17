Videos: Unified Fire crews respond to flames at Taylorsville Macy’s

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a commercial structure fire at the Macy’s grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.
“Fire is contained to the roof area at the front of the store,” says a UFA tweet issued at 5 p.m.
“No extension into the building. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. Please avoid the area.”
The Macy’s store is at 1825 W. 4700 South.
A second tweet was issued at 5:22 p.m.
“Fire is under control,” it says. “Due to the extensive overhaul needed, Fire crews will be on scene for the next couple of hours.”
2-alarm commercial fire.
5 fire agencies involved.
More crews headed to the roof for overhaul work. pic.twitter.com/brWYhG44s1
