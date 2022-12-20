Unified Fire crews respond to Taylorsville home fire; 2 people transported to hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to the hospital and at least eight others were assessed at the scene of a Taylorsville house fire reported Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene, in the 6000 south block of Country Hills Drive. Single alarm, stand by for more information, after a 10:28 p.m. call to dispatch.

“The first writing crew saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of the home and was unsure of where the origin was,” said Kelly Bird, Unified Fire spokesman. “It could have been out on a patio deck area. It’s unsure where it began, but it did get inside of the home before we arrived.”

The first crews went into a defensive tactic, “meaning that it was so big and they were unsure of the stability of the home they made a determination to not go inside,” Bird said. “It was pretty pretty large. It’s a two-story home so there was a lot of fuel source, so it was it was going pretty good.”

All residents were able to get out, he said.

“They did do medical assessments on 10 different people. Whether those were all people that were in the home we’re not sure, or if there were some people around.”

Those assessed included the two transported to the hospital with injuries, but “nothing serious,” Bird said. “There were some minor injuries, but nothing life threatening.”

A crew remained on scene all night, he said, “because of the size of the fire, requiring them to be patient with the home. It hasn’t been declared a complete loss but the damage is pretty extensive. So it’s likely a complete loss.”

Bird estimated 20 to 25 firefighters were on scene.

