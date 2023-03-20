Unified Fire: No water contamination suspected after UDOT truck drives off roadway near Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, March 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hazmat crews were called to the scene, but officials say there is no water contamination suspected after a Utah Department of Transportation truck left the roadway near Big Cottonwood Canyon Creek Monday morning.

“Big Cottonwood Canyon incident update: A UDOT mechanic truck left the roadway partially into the river,” says a news release from the Unified Fire Department.

“No injuries, minimal leakage of differential fluid that has been contained by our crews. Currently no suspicion of water contamination,” UFD wrote.

“We’ll be monitoring for further updates.”

