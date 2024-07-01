Unified PD arrests alleged drive-by shooter for attempted murder

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man for investigation of attempted murder after he allegedly texted threats to a victim, then shots were fired into a part of a house where the victim sleeps.

No injuries were reported.

Jadan Pedroza was booked into jail for investigation of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Discharging of firearms from a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor

Early Saturday, Unified police officers were dispatched to a suspected drive-by shooting at a location not disclosed in Pedroza’s affidavit.

“Bullet holes were found in the victim’s house, and 18 9mm shell casings were found outside on the street,” the arrest documents say.

“The bullet holes were in the part of the house where the victims bedroom was located. Given the time of night and the type of dwelling a reasonable person would believe that the victim was inside and in their bedroom asleep.”

The victim identified Pedroza as a likely suspect.

“The victim showed us text messages from Pedroza where he threatened the victim with bodily harm. The victims and suspects had a quarrel over a woman and romantic relationship.”

A witness to the shooting gave a description of the vehicle driven during the drive-by shooting.

“Per records, a vehicle matching the description is registered to a family member who lives at the house Pedroza lives at,” the affidavit says. “The vehicle was located at the suspects Pedroza home of record.”

A warrant was approved, and prior to it being served, Pedroza exited the residence and was taken into custody, the affidavit says. His affidavit says he was arrested at 5:30 a.m.

After the warrant was served, evidence believed related to the shooting was found, including a 9 mm handgun the same caliber used in the shooting, and ammunition.

Drugs were also found in Pedroza’s bedroom and in his vehicle, the police statement says.

“Post Miranda the suspect Pedroza admitting to being a user of controlled substances. The suspect Pedroza also claimed ownership of the 9mm handgun found in his room. Based on these statements the suspect is a user of (a) controlled substance and thus a restricted person and not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

“Pedroza also admitted that he did send those texts and had issues with the victim previously. Pedroza gave an alibi but according to his alibi there was a time frame where he could have committed the crime. Pedroza’s alibi has yet to be verified.”

Pedroza was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered held without bail.