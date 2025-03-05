Unified PD: Juvenile arrested after gang-related shooting last month in White City

WHITE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old male has been arrested and booked into juvenile custody after a shooting last month at Big Bear Park.

A statement released Wednesday says the investigation began at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20, after Unified police were notified by a local hospital that a 17-year-old boy had come to the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim has since been released, the Unified Police statement says.

“Detectives have determined that the shooting resulted from a drug-related dispute involving individuals with known gang affiliations,” the UPD statement says. “Those involved have no connection to the local community or schools in the area.

“The 16-year-old male has been arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center. Individuals have identified additional individuals involved, and the investigations remain active. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward to detectives.”

The UPD “remains committed to ensuring public safety,” the statement says. “Anyone with information about this case is urged to connect with investigators at 801-840-8000.”