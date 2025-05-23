Unified PD: Man killed in ‘confrontation’ with police during armed robbery call, OICI protocol activated

MIDVALE, Utah, May 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily)— One person is dead following a confrontation with Unified Police in a Midvale parking lot early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 2:22 a.m. to 165 W. 7200 South. After they arrived, “an altercation occurred involving an individual which resulted in one fatality. A knife was recovered at the scene,” according to a news release from the Unified Police Department.

The Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol has been activated, as required by Utah state policy. The West Valley City Police Department will lead the investigation.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

Unified Police said they do not anticipate releasing further information at this time due to the ongoing investigation but will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.