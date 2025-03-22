Unified PD officers respond to collision in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, March 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a car hit the back of a semi truck near 800 E. Fort Union Blvd.

Sgt. Aymee Race, Unified Police, said a CART team responded and was beginning the investigation.

Race said she was not ready to confirm any information about the condition of victims, or whether more than one person was transported.

Driver are being asked to avoid the area of 900 East to 700 East on westbound 7200 South.

