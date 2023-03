SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seek the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Fatima Santos is described as 5-foot-2, 84 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes, according to a UPD post Wednesday evening on social media.

She is missing from Magna.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat.

“If you see or have seen Fatima please call us at 801-840-4000 re case: 23-24655.”