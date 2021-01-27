Unified Police Dept. announces policy change after ‘major accident’ in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has announced a policy change after some drivers were stuck in traffic for hours following a “major accident” that sent two vehicles hurtling off the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.

Unified Police Department had closed SR-190 to uphill and downhill traffic at the S-turn at mile post 6.2, according to a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons.

Two tow trucks were required to pull the vehicles back up to the road.

UPD issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “Unified Police Department has received feedback regarding Sunday’s road closure in Big Cottonwood Canyon, which occurred after a serious traffic crash sent two vehicles down a steep embankment and into Big Cottonwood Creek.

“UPD has been working with UDOT Cottonwood Canyons, the ski resorts and the watershed to address these concerns and identify opportunities to prevent similar situations in the future. Moving forward, unless an active leak exists in the river, the vehicle will be left until a less busy time to remove it.

“Please keep in mind that during the winter season, Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood Canyons have only ONE point of entry. Certain events, including serious and/or multiple accidents, avalanche, extreme weather or other catastrophe may prevent vehicles from entering or exiting the canyons for extended periods of time.

“Anytime you enter the canyons, please be prepared for these types of events by having a full tank of gas, water, food and blankets.

“We will continue to work together to make things run smoothly, but safety is our priority.”

According to UPD, four people were injured in the S-curve crash, three with minor injuries, and one in serious condition.