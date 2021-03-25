Unified Police ask for public’s help locating suspect after Midvale hit and run that critically injured victim

MIDVALE, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in an auto-pedestrian accident in Midvale on Tuesday.

“We need your help locating this van and the driver,” a UPD Facebook post says. “On March 23rd, there was an auto-pedestrian accident at 7200 S. 900 E. involving this van. The driver left the scene. It is a 2004 Chev Venture UT listing V958ML, bronze and gold with a black hatch door.

“The van has front end damage and most likely a broken windshield. The driver is Daniel Wilkinson, age 47, white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 220 pounds,” police alleged.

A tweet issued Tuesday night said the victim was left in critical condition after the hit-and-run accident.

Anyone who sees the van or Wilkinson is asked to call the UPD at 801-743-7000.