Unified Police ask public’s help finding missing 18-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teen missing since April 6.

Andrea “Andrew” Mathew, 18, was reported missing that day after leaving the St. Mark’s Hospital parking lot headed eastbound, according to the department.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, black and white checkered pajama pants, socks, and slippers with Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star, police said, listing him as endangered, last seen in the Millcreek area.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Unified Police at 801-840-4000, or the department’s Special Victims Unit at 801-718- 6034, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or 385-488-9858. Case # is 25-28650.