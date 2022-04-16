Unified police ask public’s help finding missing girl

KEARNS, Utah, April 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

The Unified Police Department, Kearns precinct, just after 9:30 p.m. Friday posted a statement regarding the search for Jade Aviles, 12, last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at the Kearns library.

She is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds with dark blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt and black jeans.

If you see or have seen Jade, call UPD at 801-840-4000.