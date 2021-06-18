Unified police: Bountiful man faces felony charges after seeking help with plan to kill 5 with explosives

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bountiful man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly asking a co-worker for help killing five people with explosives.

Robert Jack Turville, 62, is facing 3rd District Court charges of:

Criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony

Possession, use of a weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony

Threat of violence as a second-degree felony

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of threat of violence as a class B misdemeanor

Turville’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department, says police were called to Sportsman’s Warehouse in Midvale regarding an employee, identified as Turville, “who was terminated after being recorded, stating he was 100% committed to taking a life.”

“The threats were to kill five specific individuals then himself. The recording was surreptitiously obtained by another employee.”

The witness told police that Turville had 10 firearms, but was soliciting assistance to place Tannerite in the headrest of vehicles.

Tannerite is a brand of binary explosive commonly used for target practice after being mixed from two non-explosive elements. It requires a high-velocity impact to explode, according to a Gander RV Outdoor blog on the topic.

The police report says Turville can be heard on a recording making several “references to threats to use weapons of mass destruction, threats of violence, possessing deadly weapons with the intent to commit criminal acts, as well as threats of violence” against family members and a religious leader.

According to the affidavit, when asked why he wanted Tannerite to be used in five different places, Turville responded, “I don’t know. I’m not a handgun guy. I’m not prepared for this. I’ve never shot P320s.”

Turville agreed to meet with a UPD sergeant, the statement said, then did not open the door of his residence. Later, he was taken into custody without incident at a family member’s house, the statement says.

Turville is being held without bail.