Unified Police: Climber dead after fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Oct. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A climber died Sunday afternoon after falling in the Gate Buttress area of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department spokeswoman, told Gephardt Daily that crews were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, and responded to the area, near 5295 Little Cottonwood Canyon Road, Sandy.

“He fell from the rockface, and he is deceased,” Cutler said. “He fell about 20 to 30 feet, and rocks fell on him. It was a combination of both” that caused the man’s fatal injuries, she said.

Cutler said the man died at the scene and was not transported to a hospital.

Cutler said the man’s age, city and state of residence have not yet been released, pending family notification.

