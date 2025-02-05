Unified Police Department notifies feds over ‘inaccuracies, inconsistencies’ during encounter with ICE agents

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department says “inaccuracies and inconsistencies” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents led to UPD’s dismissal of a traffic citation officers issued against a local driver for his alleged “failure to yield to an emergency vehicle” during a Jan. 26 encounter with ICE agents in Murray.

According to a Tuesday UPD news release, “On January 26, 2025, at approximately 8:14 AM, the Unified Police Department (UPD) of Greater Salt Lake was called to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with a traffic stop… ”

“Upon arrival, UPD officers were informed by ICE agents that the driver in question had allegedly swerved toward them with his vehicle,” the news release said.

“However, when UPD officers sought clarification on the charges, they were unable to obtain a clear response from ICE agents.”

The UPD statement said the driver “had been placed in handcuffs” prompting UPD officers to “voice concerns and recommended the immediate removal of the restraints.”

The accused driver “expressed emotional distress over alleged threats made by the ICE agents. He admitted to yelling and honking at the agents but denied swerving towards them.”

ICE agents requested that UPD officers cite the driver, but the officers “clarified they had not witnessed the incident” and “that ICE agents would need to sign as complainants and testify in court.”

Two of the three ICE agents “declined to provide written statements,” the UPD news release said. “The agents then suggested instead of filing charges,” the UPD officers should issue “a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.”

The UPD officers followed the suggestion and then released the driver.

The next day, “UPD officers retrieved surveillance footage from nearby businesses to verify the claims made by ICE agents.

“The footage did not show the driver swerving toward the ICE agents,” the press release said, “and as a result, UPD opted to dismiss the citation. UPD command staff subsequently contacted ICE officials to express concerns regarding the inaccuracies and inconsistencies in their agents’ statements.”

Tuesday’s UPD press release ended with a statement pointedly expressing their concerns over their Jan. 26 encounter with ICE agents.

The UPD statement is as follows:

The Unified Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding public trust. We take allegations of misconduct seriously and have escalated our concerns to the appropriate federal authorities.

Furthermore, we reaffirm our department’s long-standing policy on immigration enforcement:

UPD does not enforce immigration laws, but we will respond to requests for assistance for officer and public safety.

Our priority is to maintain safe communities, where trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents are essential.

We want to ensure that concerns over immigration status never prevent individuals from seeking help from law enforcement, particularly if they are victims or witnesses of crimes.

Our law enforcement leaders remain dedicated to these principles and deeply value the trust placed in us by our communities. Your support helps us continue our mission to serve and protect.