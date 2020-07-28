Unified Police Department on scene of crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene of a crash in Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is in area area at 5095 S. 3200 West, said a tweet from Unified Police Department. The tweet added the crash is “serious.”

Reports from the scene indicate between five and seven ambulances have responded.

UDOT tweeted northbound 3200 West is closed at 5400 South and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it is made available.