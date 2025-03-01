Unified Police Dept. asks public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, MARCH 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s finding a missing and endangered woman whose last known whereabouts was on the University of Utah’s South Jordan campus.

According a social media post published by UPD just after midnight Saturday, March 1, Shrue Wakuk, 43, was last seen Friday about 4:16 a.m.

Wakuk is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She wearing a green sweatshirt and dark green baseball cap at the time of her disappearance.

No other identifying information was provided.

Anyone who has seen Wakuk, or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call emergency dispatchers at 801-840-4000 or dial 911.

Her UPD case number is C025-17006