Unified police, FBI arrest alleged serial bank robber

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department in conjunction with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested an alleged serial bank robber.

Conrad Andrew Trujillo, 54, was identified as the suspect in six bank robberies across the Salt Lake Valley, said a news release from UPD. These robberies occurred from Oct. 2 through Nov. 7.

“Information was obtained he was staying at the Ramada Inn, 2455 S. State St.,” the news release said. “Surveillance was set up and he was confirmed to be inside.”

A search warrant was served on the hotel room, where cash and firearms were seized along with a vehicle. Conrad was booked in Salt Lake County Jail without incident on a federal hold for bank robbery.

The following are the banks and dates of the robberies.

• Nov. 7: Chase Bank at Fashion Place Mall.

• Nov. 5: University of Utah Credit Union Cottonwood Heights.

• Oct. 29: Chase Bank, 6275 S. Highland Drive.

• Oct. 28: University Federal Credit Union, 3088 S. Richmond St.

• Oct. 16: Cyprus Credit Union, 7160 S. Union Park Ave.

• Oct. 2: Wells Fargo Bank, 1710 S. Redwood Road.