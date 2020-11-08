Unified Police, FBI seek help identifying ‘armed, dangerous’ bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department and FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying a serial bank robbery suspect.

The suspect is a Caucasian man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with an average build and short gray hair, a news release states.

He was last seen wearing a black University of Utah baseball-style hat, a red T-shirt, black Timberland jacket, jeans and Vans-style shoes.

He has been seen driving a 2000 two-door, gold Cadillac Eldorado.

“The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him,” the news release says.

Anyone who has any information that could help identify this individual is asked to call 801-840-4000 and ask for Detective Heatherlyn Lohrke.