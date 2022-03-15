Unified police ID man killed in wrong-way crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of a driver killed Saturday in a wrong-way collision.

“The name of the driver who was killed in the wrong way collision on Mountain View corridor is Michael A. Jordan, age 29, of Ogden,” a UPD statement says. “Our condolences to his family.”

According to the Unified Police Department, the driver of a Kia sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor just after 11 p.m. and hit a Volkswagen at 6850 South.

Pictures from the scene show the front ends of both cars nearly obliterated in the crash.

The Kia driver, now identified as Jordan, was killed in the accident, while the driver of the VW sustained only minor injuries but was taken to a hospital in fair condition.