Unified police ID man killed in wrong-way crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of a driver killed Saturday in a wrong-way collision.
“The name of the driver who was killed in the wrong way collision on Mountain View corridor is Michael A. Jordan, age 29, of Ogden,” a UPD statement says. “Our condolences to his family.”
According to the Unified Police Department, the driver of a Kia sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor just after 11 p.m. and hit a Volkswagen at 6850 South.
The Kia driver, now identified as Jordan, was killed in the accident, while the driver of the VW sustained only minor injuries but was taken to a hospital in fair condition.