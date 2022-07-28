Unified Police ID motorcyclist killed in accident after fleeing police

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified a motorcyclist who died in an accident Tuesday after fleeing from officers in Millcreek.

The victim was 25-year-old Shaun Praszynski.

At about 10 p.m., police had attempted a traffic stop of Praszynski, who fled the area. UPD officers did not pursue him, Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.

Praszynski rode north along 900 East and was near 3765 South when he lost control of the motorcycle, came off the bike, and slid on the roadway. He slid about 100 yards before being lodged under a parked vehicle, Cutler said.

Cutler said she did not know the reason for the traffic stop attempt.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the case since Unified Police made contact with the rider before he fled.

But because UPD officers did not pursue Praszynski, and he had traveled a significant distance from police when he crashed, the accident has not been classified as an officer-involved incident, Cutler said.