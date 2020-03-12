Unified Police ID victim in Millcreek homicide

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified the woman who died Wednesday night in Millcreek after she left the home of a friend.

“The name of the victim from last night’s homicide in Millcreek is Linda Nemelka, age 57, of Murray,” a UPD statement says.

“There are still no leads in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.”

Unified Police officers responded to the scene, at 4586 Red Sage Court, after receiving a 10:10 p.m. call of one or more shots fired.

“The first officer on scene found witnesses with a female sitting in her vehicle,” Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“He saw a gunshot wound to her leg, and he pulled her out and put a tourniquet on her leg.”

The woman was originally reported as being in critical condition, but she died as a result of her injuries, Gray said.

The victim had been visiting a friend, Gray said. The woman was leaving for the night when she was shot.

“The only information we have is that a dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the scene, Gray said.

Police remained on the scene for the investigation, to conduct interviews and document the scene.