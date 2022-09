NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police.

The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass.

“Our condolences to his family and friends,” says a statement issued by Unified Police, the lead agency in the recovery operation.