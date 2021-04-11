Unified police ID victim of fatal motorcycle accident in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“The victim of yesterday’s fatal motorcycle accident in BCC is Michael C. Burkey, age 55, of South Jordan,” a UPD tweet says. “Our condolences to his family and friends.”

The Unified Police Department first tweeted about the collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, saying there were serious injuries.

A second tweet, about 8 minutes later, confirmed the injury accident had gone fatal.

Canyon traffic was impacted for about five hours.

A Facebook friend described Burkey as a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed shooting photos of races to share with others, and who was a “great guy.”