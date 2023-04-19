Unified police identify man killed in Brighton roof avalanche  

BRIGHTON, Utah, April 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified a 50-year-old man who was found dead after being buried in a roof avalanche in Brighton.

The victim was 50-year-old Ryan Peterson, of Holladay, Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, confirmed to Gephardt Daily.

UPD Canyon officers were dispatched at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to a cabin at 8430 S. Brighton Loop Road, Sgt. Melody Cutler wrote in a text response.

“UPD Canyon Officers were dispatched on a welfare check,” Cutler wrote. “The victim was believed to have gone to his cabin on Monday, and no one has been able to locate him or get in touch with him.

“The victim was located outside of the cabin, he had been buried by a roof avalanche. We believe he had attempted to clear snow from the roof and came down with the snow.”

Officers were able to see a portion of his boot and an arm, Cutler wrote.

“Ryan was deceased. Canyon officers unburied him.”