Unified Police identify woman found shot in crashed car on Interstate 80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have identified a woman found shot and mortally wounded inside a crashed car on Interstate 80 near 200 East early Saturday morning.

According to the UPD, the victim, Shandon Nicole Scott, 32 was discovered by a UHP trooper responding to reports of an accident about 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 just east of the State Street exit.

Investigators believe Scott was mortally wounded by her boyfriend during a domestic argument at a residence on Nibley Court in Millcreek. They say the boyfriend, whose name has yet to released, then placed Scott inside the car and was driving on I-80 when he hit a traffic barrier.

When first responders arrived, the boyfriend was allegedly seen running from the accident site, UPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Melody Cutler said. He was later taken into custody a short while later after being confronted by officers in the parking lot of a nearby church.

Cutler said homicide charges were expected to be filed against the boyfriend sometime over the weekend.

Investigators say the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.