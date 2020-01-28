Unified Police IDs suspect in custody after abduction near Hunter High School

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified a suspect they have in custody following the abduction of a Hunter High School student Monday.

“UPD has arrested Creed Cole Lujan, age 44, of West Valley City, for the abduction of the Hunter High School student,” the police department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “He was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony charges.”

Granite School District immediately issued an alert to parents after the incident, while police began the investigation.

Sgt. Melody Gray, with the Unified Police Department, said Monday evening that police believed the abduction report to be legitimate, and were concerned about the possible threat to other young people in the area.

Gray told Gephardt Daily the girl had been forced into a newer model Nissan Rogue by a white male, age 30 to 50, with blondish hair, a beard and a mustache.

Gray said officials planned an increased police presence in the area, as well as advising students to walk in groups to and from school and avoid being out alone if at all possible.

No other details of the incident were released Tuesday morning.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.