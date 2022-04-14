Unified Police IDs victim of fatal auto-bike collision in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while riding his bicycle.

“We have identified the victim from the auto-bike accident in Midvale last week; Gustavo Nieto-Morales, age 55, of Midvale,” says a UPD tweet. “Our condolences to his family and friends.”

UPD officials were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday, April 6.

According to reports, the bicycle and car were traveling east when the car hit the cyclist. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The bicyclist was not carrying identification, and his identity was not immediately known.