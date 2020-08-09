Unified Police in Magna arrest suspect on multiple charges after routine traffic stop

MAGNA, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers of the Magna Precinct of the Unified Police Department made an arrest overnight Friday that resulted in multiple serious charges for the suspect.

Officers were conducting a routine patrol and performed a traffic stop for expired registration (as of April 2019), no license plate light, and no insurance, UPD Magna said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The driver fled and was subsequently apprehended.

The suspect is now facing charges of:

Fleeing

Distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment of a minor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Driving without a license

Driving without insurance

Expired registration

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Seized: