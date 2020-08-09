Unified Police in Magna arrest suspect on multiple charges after routine traffic stop

MAGNA, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers of the Magna Precinct of the Unified Police Department made an arrest overnight Friday that resulted in multiple serious charges for the suspect.
Officers were conducting a routine patrol and performed a traffic stop for expired registration (as of April 2019), no license plate light, and no insurance, UPD Magna said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The driver fled and was subsequently apprehended.
The suspect is now facing charges of:
- Fleeing
- Distribution of a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Reckless driving
- Reckless endangerment of a minor
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Driving without a license
- Driving without insurance
- Expired registration
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Seized:
- $1,066 cash seized
- 130.1 grams (433 pills) of Xanax
- 21.9 grams of Marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- Vehicle