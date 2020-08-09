Unified Police in Magna arrest suspect on multiple charges after routine traffic stop

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officers of the Magna Precinct of the Unified Police Department made an arrest overnight Friday that resulted in multiple serious charges for the suspect. Photo: Magna UPD/Facebook

MAGNA, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers of the Magna Precinct of the Unified Police Department made an arrest overnight Friday that resulted in multiple serious charges for the suspect.

Officers were conducting a routine patrol and performed a traffic stop for expired registration (as of April 2019), no license plate light, and no insurance, UPD Magna said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The driver fled and was subsequently apprehended.

The suspect is now facing charges of:

  • Fleeing
  • Distribution of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment of a minor
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Driving without a license
  • Driving without insurance
  • Expired registration
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Seized:

  • $1,066 cash seized
  • 130.1 grams (433 pills) of Xanax
  • 21.9 grams of Marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Vehicle
