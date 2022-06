MILLCREEK, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) –– Unified Police officials are investigation after a body was found Friday outside a Walmart in Millcreek.

A call came in to police about 5 p.m. Friday, and officers arrived at 4627 S. 900 East.

UPD Detective Arlan Bennett confirmed to Gephardt Daily that police are investigating, but declined to talk about the gender or condition of the body, which was found in a vehicle.

