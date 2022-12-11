Unified police investigating gunfire, blood trail at Kearns reception center

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating gunshots and a shooting after an incident at the Colonial Reception Center in Kearns.

Police responded to the scene, at 4095 W. Sams Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 p.m. Saturday.

“When officers arrived, there was a large group of people leaving in cars,” Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“They discovered some blood at the scene, and they found shell casings inside the building and outside.”

No victims were found at the scene.

“They’re still working on trying to figure out suspects and victims,” Hansen said, adding it’s likely a shooting victim would turn up to a hospital.

“I’m sure they’re checking local hospitals for that.”

It’s early in the investigation, Hansen said. It’s likely venue owners will be able to tell investigators on Monday the type of event that was planned and who had rented the space, he said.

“I don’t know myself how many people stayed behind to talk to police, but with so many people involved, I guess they’ll really start to get it sorted out today and tomorrow.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as information becomes available.