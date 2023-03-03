Unified Police issue missing child alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has issued a missing child alert for a young girl.

The child is Audrey Lloyd, 11, according to the department, posting on social media around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

She has red hair, brown eyes, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, white shirt with colorful letters, Spider-Man pajama pants, white/red Nike shoes, and a black and blue backpack.

She was last seen in the area of 200 E. 4000 S. at about 5:30 tonight.

If you see or have seen Audrey call Unified Police at 801-840-4000 re: case 23-22894